Sunday, July 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Jakvani Shopping Centre ground-breaking ceremony held at DHA City

Jakvani Shopping Centre ground-breaking ceremony held at DHA City
PR
July 28, 2024
Newspaper, Business

KARACHI   -   CITI Associates has announced the successful ground-breaking ceremony of the Jakvani Shopping Centre, held on Saturday, at the DCK Facilitation Centre, DHA City Karachi. This significant event marked a new milestone in the commercial development of the region.

The ceremony commenced at 4:30pm and concluded around 6:00pm. Brigadier Sohail Imtiaz was the chief guest on the occasion. The event began with a ground breaking ceremony at the Sector 14B Jakvani Shopping Center plot site. Following this, guests were seated at the DCK Facilitation Center, and the program began at 5:00pm with Quran recitation and Naat-e-Rasool-e-Maqbool. After the national anthem, Muhammad Shafi Jakvani, CEO of CITI Associates, delivered a welcome note, followed by an insightful speech from Brigadier Sohail Imtiaz. In addition to Brigadier Imtiaz, Johar Iqbal, President of Defclarea, delivered a speech, emphasizing the project’s impact on the community and local economy. The program concluded with a shield distribution ceremony to honor the contributions of key individuals involved in the project, followed by a hi-tea for all attendees.

China, US spar over South China Sea at Laos talks

Tags:

PR

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1722053660.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024