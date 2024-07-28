Jakvani Shopping Centre ground-breaking ceremony held at DHA City

KARACHI - CITI Associates has announced the successful ground-breaking ceremony of the Jakvani Shopping Centre, held on Saturday, at the DCK Facilitation Centre, DHA City Karachi. This significant event marked a new milestone in the commercial development of the region.

The ceremony commenced at 4:30pm and concluded around 6:00pm. Brigadier Sohail Imtiaz was the chief guest on the occasion. The event began with a ground breaking ceremony at the Sector 14B Jakvani Shopping Center plot site. Following this, guests were seated at the DCK Facilitation Center, and the program began at 5:00pm with Quran recitation and Naat-e-Rasool-e-Maqbool. After the national anthem, Muhammad Shafi Jakvani, CEO of CITI Associates, delivered a welcome note, followed by an insightful speech from Brigadier Sohail Imtiaz. In addition to Brigadier Imtiaz, Johar Iqbal, President of Defclarea, delivered a speech, emphasizing the project’s impact on the community and local economy. The program concluded with a shield distribution ceremony to honor the contributions of key individuals involved in the project, followed by a hi-tea for all attendees.