Sunday, July 28, 2024
JI rejects govt's request to end Liaquat Bagh sit-in

Web Desk
8:23 PM | July 28, 2024
National

Formal negotiations have begun between the government and the Jamaat-e-Islami. The government's negotiation team met the JI committee.

The government's committee included Information Minister Atta Tarar, Engineer Amir Muqam, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, and Badr Shahbaz. Jamaat-e-Islami rejected the government's request to end the sit-in immediately.

Atta Tarar denied any changes in the government's negotiation team, stating that Energy Minister Awais Leghari is not in the country; he is in China.

The sit-in by Jamaat-e-Islami in Rawalpindi against inflation and heavy electricity bills continued for the third day. Women and workers remained at Liaquat Bagh, causing severe difficulties for citizens due to the closure of Murree Road.

