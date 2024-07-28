JIT formed to identify culprits behind anti-state social media campaign

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has formed a five-member joint investigation team (JIT) to probe into an alleged organised cyber campaign aimed at creating “chaos and disorder” in the country.

Apparently, the JIT has been formed to investigate the alleged role of PTI members in running a “malicious” social media campaign against the country. However, the interior ministry notification about the JIT doesn’t mention the party.

The JIT has been constituted under Section 30 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), 2016 that will be headed by the Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, says a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior.

The development comes days after the ministry had said that JIT was being formed to probe the alleged role of PTI in spreading “anti-state propaganda” through social media.

Last Monday, the Islamabad Police and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had conducted a joint raid on the PTI’s Central Secretariat and rounded up more than dozen of its employees and party’s secretary information Raoof Hasan.

Later, it emerged that the FIA’s Cybercrime Wing had registered a case against Hasan and 11 others on charges of cyber terrorism and electronic forgery under the PECA.

The JIT has been mandated “to investigate and determine the organized objectives of the accused and their accomplices who have created chaos and disorder in Pakistan through malicious social media campaign,” according to the terms of reference. It will identify and prosecute the culprits in accordance with the applicable laws, the notification said. “Any other co-opted member” could also be made part of the JIT, it added. The other four members of the JIT are FIA’s director Cybercrime Wing and director Counter Terrorism Wing (CTW) and Islamabad Police’s deputy inspector general (investigation) and senior superintendent of police (Counter Terrorism Department).