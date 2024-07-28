Sunday, July 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

JIT formed to identify culprits behind anti-state social media campaign

Imran Mukhtar
July 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   The federal government has formed a five-member joint investigation team (JIT) to probe into an alleged organised cyber campaign aimed at creating “chaos and disorder” in the country.

Apparently, the JIT has been formed to investigate the alleged role of PTI members in running a “malicious” social media campaign against the country. However, the interior ministry notification about the JIT doesn’t mention the party.  

The JIT has been constituted under Section 30 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), 2016 that will be headed by the Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, says a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior.

The development comes days after the ministry had said that JIT was being formed to probe the alleged role of PTI in spreading “anti-state propaganda” through social media.

Heavy rain lashes Lahore, turns weather pleasant

Last Monday, the Islamabad Police and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had conducted a joint raid on the PTI’s Central Secretariat and rounded up more than dozen of its employees and party’s secretary information Raoof Hasan.

Later, it emerged that the FIA’s Cybercrime Wing had registered a case against Hasan and 11 others on charges of cyber terrorism and electronic forgery under the PECA.

The JIT has been mandated “to investigate and determine the organized objectives of the accused and their accomplices who have created chaos and disorder in Pakistan through malicious social media campaign,” according to the terms of reference. It will identify and prosecute the culprits in accordance with the applicable laws, the notification said. “Any other co-opted member” could also be made part of the JIT, it added. The other four members of the JIT are FIA’s director Cybercrime Wing and director Counter Terrorism Wing (CTW) and Islamabad Police’s deputy inspector general (investigation) and senior superintendent of police (Counter Terrorism Department).

PML-N leader criticises PTI govt for failure to establish peace in KP

Tags:

Imran Mukhtar

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1722142313.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024