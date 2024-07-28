Sunday, July 28, 2024
Justices Tariq Masood, Mazhar Alam to take oath as ad hoc judge tomorrow

Web Desk
2:06 PM | July 28, 2024
National

Justice (retd) Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice (R) Mazhar Alam Mian Khel will take oath as Supreme Court ad hoc judge tomorrow (Monday).

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa will administer oath to the newly appointed ad hoc judges in a ceremony that will be held in the judges block committee room in the Supreme Court building at 11am.

Justice (retd) Masood and Justice (retd) Mian Khel have been appointed ad hoc judge for one year. President Asif Ali Zardari approved the appointment of ad hoc judges on Friday.

Earlier, Justice (retd) Mian Khel expressed his inability to accept the offer, but later agreed to re-join the apex court.

The notification of appointment of the SC ad hoc judges has already been issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice. 

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1722142313.jpg

