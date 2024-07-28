Karachi’s traders postpone strike on Governor’s assurance

KARACHI - The business community has postponed the strike against hike in power tariff as Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori assured to take up their issues to the relevant quarters. he delegation of “All Sadfae Alliance of Market and All Mall Association” led by Faheem Ahmed Noori called on the Governor Sindh at the Governor’s House on Saturday and informed him about the concerns of the business community on increasing electricity price. The Governor assured the delegation that he would take up their concerns to the higher authorities in Islamabad. Governor assured that he will try his best to provide relief to city’s business community. The delegation thanked the Governor for his efforts to mitigate sufferings of business community.

Governor, Culture Minister receive Turkish FM at airport

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori and Sindh Minister for Culture and Tourism Syed Zulfikar Ali Shah welcomed a Turkish delegation led by Turkish Foreign Minister (FM) Hakan Fidan at Karachi Airport here on Saturday. In separate meetings, the governor and the culture minister discussed Pakistan–Turkish bilateral relations, business opportunities, cultural matters and other issues of mutual interest with the FM.

The Sindh Governor invited the Turkish businessmen to invest in the Sindh province. He said that the Turkish investors would be provided with every possible assistance to this effect. Tessori said that the province provided the investors with attractive facilities. The Turkish FM Hakan Fidan said that the Turkish investors were interested in investing in the Sindh province.

Meanwhile, the Culture Minister Syed Zulfikar Ali Shah presented a bouquet, ajrak, paintings and other gifts to the Turkish FM on behalf of the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He also informed the FM about the tourist places in the province. Zulfikar Shah said that Pak-Turk relations were old and strong. He stressed the need for enhancing cultural activities between the two countries specially in the Sindh province.