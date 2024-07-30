KP CM aide stresses support for orphan children to make them useful citizens

Peshawar - Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism, Culture, Archaeology and Museum Zahid Chanzeb said on Saturday that it was responsibility of everyone to help and support the orphan children to make them useful citizens of the society.

“We will arrange more tour trips and training sessions for the orphans and street children to provide them an opportunity to participate in recreational and healthy activities,” he said in his address to the leadership camp organised for the orphan children, who visited scenic and heritage sites in Hazara division.

He said that leadership camp and other healthy activities were providing the best opportunity to these children to learn more about eco-tourism, hone their innate capabilities, become useful part of society and face the present-day challenges effectively.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) and the Al-Khidmat Foundation (AKF) arranged a five-day tour and leadership camp for the orphan children to the scenic spots, including Naran, Kaghan, Saiful Muluk Lake, Lalusar Lake and others.

The children visited and other scenic spots and also held a leadership camp there.

They also launched a cleanliness drive and collected plastic and other trash to keep the site clean and neat and also promote sustainable tourism and a sense of cleanliness among the visitors and tourists.

The event provided orientation to the children about future prospects and effective ways to seize new opportunities. Training and interactive sessions as well as indoor and outdoor sports activities were also held during the event, which were conducted by experts and master trainers.

The sessions envisaged inculcating the spirit of responsible citizenship towards eco-tourism and skill development, leadership and information, physical training programmes, a cleanliness drive and capacity-building workshops.

The participants praised the initiative of KPCTA and AKF for providing them recreational opportunities. They also suggested organizing more such events in future.