KP CM opens 1st phase of Police Lines building in Mardan

Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur on Saturday paid a visit to district Mardan, where he formally inaugurated the first phase of the Police Line building. Provincial Minister Zahir Shah Toru, MNA Ali Muhammad Khan, IG Police Akhtar Hayat Gandapur, Commissioner Mardan Muhammad Ayaz, other relevant officials and local elected public representatives were also present on the occasion.

The first phase of the new building of Police Line, comprising an admin block, staff barracks, residential hostel, and other allied facilities, has been completed at a cost of Rs. 395 million. Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the chief minister said that the police force has rendered countless sacrifices for restoring peace and tranquility in the region. He praised their bravery, resolve, commitment, and professional enthusiasm. Despite challenges, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police force has played a frontline role in the war against terrorism, with many personnel sacrificing their lives for peace.

He emphasized that maintaining law and order is the top priority of his government. Initiatives are underway to strengthen the police department and transform policing to meet contemporary needs. Legislation on matters related to the police shuhada package is in progress, with provisions for heirs of martyred police and government officials to receive free plots in provincial housing schemes. He urged police officials to maintain good behavior towards the public, who should, in turn, support police and follow traffic rules.

Meanwhile, the chief minister was briefed on various development projects in district Mardan. He stated that ongoing development projects across the province would be completed as a priority, ensuring resources are used beneficially and judiciously. He highlighted that 600 development projects have been identified for completion by the end of this year. He announced Rs. 1 billion for each provincial constituency, with development schemes proposed and carried out based on need.

The chief minister assured immediate funding for the remaining work in DHQ and Children Hospital in Mardan, directing authorities to ensure completion and operationalization within stipulated timelines. He also mentioned that decisions taken in the 2nd meeting of the provincial apex committee would be implemented fully, with a focus on strengthening the police department, improving law and order, and eradicating smuggling.

In response to media questions, he noted that his government has presented a tax-free budget prioritizing the well-being of the common man, with Rs. 12 billion allocated for various welfare initiatives. He highlighted an upcoming program to provide interest-free loans for self-employment to talented youth, launching on 14th August. Additionally, he mentioned a solar system provision initiative for one lac households, with 50,000 receiving the system free of cost and the remaining 50,000 on interest-free easy installments.