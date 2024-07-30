KPFSHFA report reveals 93% of milk in KP injurious to health

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KPFSHFA) has published a concerning report revealing that 93 percent of the milk consumed in the province is adulterated, substandard, and hazardous to health.

Milk samples were collected in early July from the seven divisions of the province: Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Malakand, and Hazara. The lab report indicates that samples were gathered from large milk dealers who distribute 500 liters daily. These samples were taken to the KPFSHFA Static Laboratory in Hayatabad within 24 hours, using sanitized equipment.

Out of 583 collected milk samples, 93 percent (541 samples) were found adulterated and substandard, posing health risks. Only 7 percent (42 samples) met satisfactory standards. During the 10-day special milk sampling and testing campaign, 26 teams led by assistant directors of the KP Food Authority participated. The report highlighted particularly poor milk quality in Dera Ismail Khan, the hometown of the chief minister, governor, and provincial police IG, and Bannu division, where all samples were substandard and harmful.

The report also revealed that 18.18 percent of samples contained dry milk powder, 15.7 percent contained sucrose, 4.1 percent contained salt, 2.91 percent contained formaldehyde, and 1.3 percent contained sorbitol.

The authority has taken punitive measures, sealing 20 dairy shops found selling 25 percent of the adulterated milk. Officials noted that water adulteration increases significantly in summer and suggested conducting another survey in winter. Water adulteration above 8 percent led to sample failure. Chemicals were found in 17 samples, water in 417 samples, glucose in 106, formaldehyde in 17, fat deficiencies in 224, and protein and mineral deficiencies in 488 samples.