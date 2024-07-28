Maiden meeting of newly formed Water, Sewerage Board Hyderabad calls on July 29

HYDERABAD - The first meeting of the Governing Body of Hyderabad Water and Sewerage Board Corporation (HW&SBC) has been scheduled for July 29 in Karachi.

In this regard letters have been issued to the 8 ex-officio members and 6 non-official members of the Governing Body. The meeting has been convened in the Committee Room of Sindh Local Government, Housing and Town Planning Department.

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), a subsidiary of Hyderabad Development Authority, was notified as HW&SBC on May 14.

On June 7 another notification was issued about composition of the Governing Body. The ex-officio members, who were nominated through their designations, included the Mayor as Chairperson and Secretary Local Government, Secretary Finance, Secretary Planning and Development, Commissioner Hyderabad, Director General Sindh Katchi Abadi Authority, Deputy Commissioner, Chief Executive Officer of the corporation and Municipal Commissioner.

The non-official members, who were selected with their names, include former MD WASA Saleemuddin, Faheem Akhtar Junejo, Aslam Uqaili, Muhammad Hashim Laghari, Anila Naz Soomro and Aftab Ahmed Khanzada.