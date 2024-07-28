Man sentenced to death for blasphemy

Mardan - The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Mardan on Saturday convicted an accused of committing blasphemy and awarded him capital punishment along with a fine of Rs. 100,000.

An FIR No.622 dated 23.08.2022 under sections 295-C/109/34 PPC/21-1 ATA/S and 7-ATA was registered against the accused, Shahid alias Shayan, son of Mehr Dad, resident of Serai Mohallah, Shergarh, at Police Station Shergarh.

Sources added that ATC Judge Syed Aqeel Ejaz convicted him for blasphemy and sentenced him to death.

The order stated that the convict be hanged from his neck till his death. He shall also pay a fine of Rs. 100,000, and in default of payment, he shall undergo six months imprisonment.

Accused Shahid alias Shayan is also convicted under section 7 (g) of the Anti-Terrorism Act for rigorous imprisonment of two years and shall also be liable to pay a fine of Rs. 30,000, and in default, he shall undergo one month imprisonment. Both sentences shall run concurrently.

The convict is given the benefit of S.382-B of Cr.PC.

The accused is in custody and sent to jail along with his conviction warrant. A reference under section 374 CrPC will be submitted before the Peshawar High Court for confirmation of the sentence awarded to the convict.

The death sentence shall not be executed until it is confirmed by the Peshawar High Court.

The superintendent is authorized and required to keep the convict/prisoner safely in custody in the said jail and thereby carry into execution the imprisonment/sentence under this order in accordance with the law.