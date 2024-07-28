Sunday, July 28, 2024
Meezan Bank, Haball sign referral arrangement agreement

PR
July 28, 2024
Newspaper, Business

KARACHI   -   Meezan Bank, Pakistan’s leading Islamic bank, recently announced that it has entered into a referral arrangement with Haball Pvt Ltd, a premier digital payments platform. Muhammad Abdullah Ahmed, Group Head - Transaction and International Banking Group at Meezan Bank, and Omer Bin Ahsan, CEO of Haball (Pvt) Limited, signed the agreement.

Through this referral arrangement, Meezan’s clients can now leverage Haball’s multi-bank cash management services to fully digitize their order management lifecycle. Additionally, with the convenience of receiving dealer collections directly into their Meezan accounts, regardless of the initiating bank, buyers will benefit from seamless and hassle-free funds disbursement. This initiative will not only enhance Meezan Bank’s existing cash management system but also expand the reach of its products, Meezan eBiz+ and Meezan Payroll Partner, to a broader customer base.

Abdullah Ahmed, while speaking at the occasion, said, “We are excited to partner with Haball and believe this partnership will benefit both of our customers. We look forward to working with Haball to help businesses in Pakistan streamline their payments process and improve their cash flow.” Omer Bin Ahsan, said, “This collaboration with Meezan is a testament to our commitment to innovation in the digital payments space. We are confident that this partnership will bring immense value to our clients by offering them seamless and efficient financial services.” This agreement marks a significant step forward in the strategic partnership between Meezan and Haball, aimed at leveraging digital innovation to offer their customers seamless and efficient financial services. The collaboration is expected to drive growth, enhance service delivery, and expand the reach of both organizations in the digital payments landscape.

