Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha criticises PTI

LAHORE - PML-N leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha on Saturday strongly criticized Zulfi Bukhari and daughter of Shah Mehmood Qureshi for attending a ceremony in London House of Lords hosted by Lord Daniel. Addressing a press conference at the PML-N Secretariat here, he said that Lord Daniel was notorious as “the butcher” of Gaza. He said that Muslims all over the world feel pain when they see atrocities being inflicted on innocent people of Gaza and Palestine. He alleged that all forces which wanted to weaken Pakistan were busy safeguarding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder.

Mohsin said that political space was created as a part of planning after the martyrdom of Benazir Bhutto and then the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder was introduced. “Sit-in I, was a result of 35 punctures,” he said and added that on the basis of fake propaganda the country’s development journey was halted.

He further said that in the 2018 general election the majority winning party was converted into a minority party and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf after coming to power sabotaged the China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

He said that the PTI had delayed the IMF deal and the country faced its consequences.

The PML-N leader said that the PTI government had pushed the country to the verge of default in three and a half years. “How those who were behind the May 9 incident could be termed revolutionists,” he questioned.

To a question, he said that PML-N was working day and night to steer the country out of challenges.