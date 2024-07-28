Munir Zahid wins Kohat District Squash Championship title

KOHAT - Munir Zahid claimed the Kohat District Squash Championship title by defeating Hamza Khan 2-1 in the final by 11-9, 8-11, 11-6 at Company Bagh Squash Court, Kohat on Saturday. District Sports Officer Kohat Zeeshan Ahmed was the chief guest and witnessed the thrilling final. President of District Squash Association Kohat Saeed Khan Afridi, former President Muhammad Faqir Awan, Secretary Muhammad Ishaq and other personalities were also present on the occasion. More than 25 players took part in the District Squash Championship organized with the support of District Sports Office Kohat in which Munir Zahid and Hamza Khan qualified for the finals.