One dies, five injured as roof collapses

BAHAWALPUR - A girl has died and five other persons have sustained wounds as roof of an under-construction building collapsed in Jhangi Wala road area of Bahawalpur city. The official sources in the Punjab Emergency Service Department, Rescue 1122 said that they received emergency phone call seeking immediate rescue operation as roof of an under-construction house collapsed near Al-Fareed Avenue town on Jhangi Wala road. “Roof fell down on a 12 to 13-year-old girl and five laborers,” they said. “Soon after receiving phone call, ambulances and rescue team of Punjab Emergency Service Department, Rescue 1122 rushed to the scene,” they said, adding that the rescuers provided emergency medical aid to the injured persons, however, the girl succumbed to her injuries. All the injured labourers were shifted to hospital where their condition was told to be out of danger. The local police have been conducting investigation into the incident. Further probe was underway.