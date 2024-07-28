Online Attacks

Punjab’s Minister, Azma Bokhari, is the latest target of malicious social media campaigns aimed at creating political controversy and launching personal attacks on other political parties. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), known for its aggressive digital tactics, has taken these online battles too far. Hiding behind their screens, PTI’s members show no signs of backing down, reflecting, or seeking a resolution. Every day brings new targets in this online political warzone, with targeted campaigns clearly visible. Tracing these origins, it is evident that the propaganda, fake news, and deepfake videos are frequently initiated by individuals linked to PTI.

PTI seems to take particular pleasure in attacking female politicians from other parties, especially those from PML-N. Azma Bokhari, along with other female ministers and parliament members, expressed their intent to pursue legal action and an investigation under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, highlighting the severity of this issue. The government’s announcement to launch a Joint Investigation into these harmful digital campaigns is a step in the right direction.

Individuals who resort to personal attacks and defamatory campaigns instead of pursuing legal channels must be duly punished. Social media, which could be a platform for public policy discussion, has become a battleground where PTI members, convinced they can peddle any anti-state narrative and escape consequences, cause irreversible harm. This behavior polarizes the digital landscape, hindering genuine interactions and meaningful discussions.

The misuse of Artificial Intelligence to create deepfakes adds another layer of complexity. Clear policy boundaries must be established to prevent technology from being used to cause harm and serve political interests.