Pakistan shooters Joseph, Kishmala fail to qualify for 10m air pistol final

PARIS - Pakistan had an unwanted start to their Paris Olympics 2024 campaign as their shooters Gulfam Joseph and Kishmala Talat failed to qualify for the 10m air pistol finals. Joseph, one of seven Pakistan athletes competing in the games, had to finish in the top eight to make it into the next round.But he was left far behind the other competing shooters and could finish 22nd out of 33 with 571 points out of 600.

Meanwhile, Serbia’s Damir Mikec topped the leaderboard of the Paris Olympics’ Men’s 10m air pistol competition with 584 points while Italy’s Federico Nilo Maldini and Christian Reitz were the other shooters in the top three.Notably, Indian shooters Sarabjot Singh and Arjun Singh Cheema also failed to qualify for the next round.

Meanwhile, Kishmala Talat also suffered the same fate as she failed to qualify for the 10m women’s air pistol final after finishing 31st out of the 44 shooters. She scored a total of 567 points out of across six series.Pakistan will compete in shooting, athletics and swimming in the Paris Olympics. Out of the seven athletes four of them earned direct qualification while sprinter Faiqa Riaz and swimmers Jehanara Nabi and Mohammad Ahmed Durrani will feature in the biggest sporting event on the basis of the universality places.

Meanwhile, star javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem and swimmer Jehanara Nabi have been chosen as Pakistan’s contingent flag-bearers for the prestigious event.Among the 11 officials, six are the officials of the contingent, including the chef de mission, deputy chef de mission and an admin officer.