Sunday, July 28, 2024
Pakistan Street Child Football Team reaches Oslo for Norway Cup 2024

Staff Reporter
July 28, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE    -   The Pakistan Street Child Football Team reached Oslo, Norway, to participate in the Norway Cup 2024 on Saturday. The national team consists of a 22-member squad, including key players such as Muhammad Kashif, Isa Khan, Shahid Anjum, Abdul Ghani, Muhammad Junaid, Muhammad Khan, Daniyal Owais, and Muhammad Usama. Defenders Asad Nasir, Ubaidullah, Muhammad Adeel, Hamza Gul, along with goalkeepers Aaryan and Adeel Ali Khan, are also part of the squad. The Pakistan team will play its first match against Norway’s Astor Football Club today (Sunday) while the second match is against Norway’s Wardenset Football Club on July 29 and third match on July 30 against another Norwegian club. Captain Muhammad Adeel expressed confidence in the team’s preparation. “The team has undergone extensive training and learned new techniques under the supervision of excellent coaches. God willing, victory will be ours.” The Pakistan team was the runner-up in the Norway Cup 2023 and also in the Street Child Football World Cup held in Qatar, secured second place in the Norway Cup 2015 and third place in 2016.

Staff Reporter

