Parents asked to stay one step ahead of cholera, malaria

ISLAMABAD - Experts warned on Saturday that this monsoon season can be particularly dangerous and parents should take precautions to protect their little ones from contaminated water, poor sanitation, and stagnant ponds. Speaking to PTV news channel, renowned child specialist DR Ahmad Kabir said that children are especially vulnerable to water and vector-borne diseases, similarly, drinking water during heavy rains is also contaminated with germs. He said that don’t let the monsoon rains become a recipe for disaster, stay one step ahead of cholera and malaria, and ensure the safety and well-being of your children. Be prepared, be proactive, and let the rains nourish our lives, not threaten them, he added.

Studies also confirm incidences of common monsoon infections, such as malaria and diarrhea, are higher during monsoons when compared to other seasons, he mentioned.

Tourists are also at high risk as regulating food and water hygiene can be tough during travel, he said, adding, that those traveling to endemic areas or forest regions must exercise caution.

Regular exercise, a diet rich in vitamins A and C, zinc and probiotics can build immunity in children and older adults, he further added.

“Diarrhea, gastroenteritis and other infections can be largely prevented by washing hands properly,” he said.

He recommended that consuming boiled and filtered water and warm food stored properly in containers with lids can prevent diseases in the rainy season.

Draining stagnant water and disposing of food waste and debris can also prevent vector-borne diseases, Dr points out.