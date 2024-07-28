Sunday, July 28, 2024
PESCO conducts raids against ‘Kunda’ mafia

APP
July 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

DERA ISMAIL KHAN   -  Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Sub-division Paharpur teams, led by Assistant Commissioner Paharpur Allah Noor, conducted raids against the ‘Kunda’ mafia on Saturday. During the operation, PESCO teams removed direct hooks, issued warnings, and registered cases against those using illegal electricity. Under the direction of Engineer Fida Muhammad Khan Mehsud, the company’s team executed a grand operation across Paharpur, Long Khair Shah, and Bandkorai. The goal was to remove direct hooks and recover arrears.

The inspection teams have removed direct hooks from numerous poles and are enforcing strict measures against those involved in electricity theft.

