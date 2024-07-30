Tuesday, July 30, 2024
PFA discards 420 kg substandard ice lollies

Our Staff Reporter
July 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ATTOCK   -  Punjab Food Authority Attock has ceased and discarded 420 kg unhygienic ice lollies. As per the spokesperson of PFA, the ice lollies were being carried in a mini container for supply in Attock market. PFA authorities during test found these ice lollies sub standard having unhygienic sweetener. The authority also imposed a fine worth Rs 50,000 on the person supplying these substandard and unhygienic ice lollies. PFA spokesperson said that campaign against sub standard, adulterated and unhygienic food items was in full swing and no lenient view was being taken in this context.

