PM condemns ongoing violence by Israeli army in Gaza’s Khan Younis

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday strongly condemned the ongoing violent acts of the Israeli forces in Khan Younis city of Gaza, causing the displacement of around 150,000 Palestinians.

The prime minister, in a statement, said that the siege of Khan Younis city had suspended the supply of food and other commodities to the area.

He said the Israeli forces were carrying out the genocide of Palestinians leading to a human catastrophe for which the international community including the United Nations should fulfill its responsibilities.

He said that Pakistan, in its statement at the International Court of Justice, had also effectively raised its voice for the Palestinians’ right to self-determination and against Israeli oppression.

Prime Minister Shehbaz reiterated his call for the implementation of the recent decisions of the ICJ and the resolutions adopted by the United Nations.

He said that Pakistan had dispatched around 1200 tons of relief goods to Palestine through Pakistan Air Force planes and another 1500 tons through three ships.

The prime minister said that he had issued special instructions for the enrollment of Palestinian medical students in Pakistani medical colleges to help them continue their education.

Calling upon the international community to hold Israel accountable for its war crimes in Palestine, he reiterated that the government and the people of Pakistan stood beside their Palestinian brothers and sisters.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a police station in district Kurram in which a Frontier Constabulary personnel embraced martyrdom.

Paying tribute to the martyr, the prime minister expressed his heartfelt condolence to his family members.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to elevate the ranks of the departed soul in Jannah.

The prime minister also prayed for a speedy recovery of those injured in the incident and directed that all possible medical assistance be provided to them. He emphasized that such cowardly acts will not shake our resolve against terrorism.