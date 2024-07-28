Sunday, July 28, 2024
PM lauds Pak Army for successful operation in Tank

Agencies
July 28, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday appreciated the officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army for carrying out a successful operation against terrorists in the Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The prime minister, in a statement, said that the brave soldiers of the Pakistan Army showed exemplary valor to eliminate four terrorists in the operation. “The war against terrorism will continue till the elimination of terrorism in toto from the country. The whole nation stands by the Pakistan Army in the war against terrorism,” he remarked.

