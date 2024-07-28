Sunday, July 28, 2024
PM Shehbaz to attend Iranian President's inauguration ceremony on Tuesday
Web Desk
7:35 PM | July 28, 2024
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit Tehran on Tuesday to attend the inauguration ceremony of President-elect of Iran Dr Masoud Pezeshkian.

The visit underscores the commitment by the two countries to strengthen leadership engagement and bilateral relations.

Meanwhile, Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei gave his official endorsement of Masoud Pezeshkian as ninth president, following snap elections.

The new president will be sworn in before parliament on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also held a telephonic conversation with Dr Massoud Pezeshkian, President-elect of the Islamic Republic of Iran, to extend his heartiest felicitations on his victory in the recently-held presidential elections earlier this month.

