PML-N leader criticises PTI govt for failure to establish peace in KP

Peshawar - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Secretary and former Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ikhtiar Wali Khan criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for failing to establish peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over the past 12 years.

In a statement, Khan asserted that, following the 18th constitutional amendment, maintaining peace and law and order became the responsibility of the provincial government. He accused the PTI government of neglecting its constitutional duties and failing to protect the people from subversive acts. Recent incidents, including the Bannu cantonment bombing and the assassination of Senator Hidayatullah in a Bajaur blast, highlighted what he described as the government’s inability to ensure safety in the province.

Khan criticized the PTI administration for allegedly facilitating hostile forces to return after the Zarb-e-Azb and Raad-ul-Fasad operations had weakened terrorist groups. He claimed that the federal government had allocated around Rs. 500 billion to the PTI government for strengthening and equipping the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and police. According to Khan, this substantial funding was misused, leading to continued subversive activities.

The PML-N leader also took aim at Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, suggesting that his failure to address terrorism and internal disputes, such as the recent violence in Kurram district, undermined his leadership. Khan criticized Gandapur’s opposition to anti-terror operations and accused him of inconsistency in his statements, referring to various conflicting statements made during Apex Committee meetings and public appearances.

Khan further condemned attempts to create divisions based on language and caste, asserting that the PML-N would resist such efforts and ensure the rule of law. He also pointed out deficiencies in the education and health sectors, alleging that the PTI government had failed to address these issues, resulting in the near shutdown of 18 public universities and a heavy debt burden on KP.

The PML-N leader concluded by warning that if the Chief Minister failed to fulfill his constitutional responsibilities, the constitution of Pakistan would enforce its provisions accordingly.