Police apprehend murder case suspect

RAWALPINDI - Police have apprehended a suspect involved in a murder case in the jurisdiction of Dhamyal police station here on Saturday.

According to police spokesman, the incident, reported earlier this month by the victim’s brother, led to the registration of a case at Dhamyal Police Station. Using the latest investigation techniques, the police successfully apprehended Imran Khan. Police have registered case and further investigation was in progress.

SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar praised the efforts of the Dhamyal police, emphasizing that Khan will be brought to court with solid evidence. He assured that justice would be served and highlighted the importance of arresting suspects in heinous cases to ensure justice. He made it clear that it is prime duty of the police to protect the lives and properties of people.

Meanwhile, Police have arrested two pro-claimed offenders in different cases during the crackdown. RA Bazaar police held wanted criminal Zahid in cheque dishonor case.

Similarly, Taxila police arrested Sajjad Ali wanted criminal in the case of abducting a married woman. The case was registered 2022 with the Taxila police station.