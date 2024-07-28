Police apprehends 19 suspects, recovers Rs3m stolen goods

KHANEWAL - Sarai Sidhu police conducted crackdown against dacoit gangs, motorcycle thieves, and anti-social elements and arrested 19 suspects. Police arrested 8 dacoits, one motorcycle thief, six drug dealers, and four accused involved in illegal weapon in various operations.

The police recovered stolen goods worth a total of Rs three million including 10 motorcycles, over Rs 1.2 million in cash, gold jewelry, mobile phones, and 4 goats. Three illegal pistols used in the crimes were also seized from the suspects.

Police managed to trace 25 cases by arresting 9 suspects from the drug dealers, 5.49 kg of hashish and 300 liters of liquor were confiscated, while those involved in illegal weapon possession were found with 2 twelve-bore guns and 2 thirty-bore pistols. DPO Ismail-ur-Rehman Kharrak, considering the increasing incidents, formed a police team comprising professional officers. The police team arrested the suspects through tireless efforts and modern technology. The arrested suspects were wanted in various cases in Sarai Sidhu.

DPO hailed the police team over successful raids against anti-social elements.

Umbrellas for Motorway Police

On behalf of Haier Pakistan, Bau Muhammad Naseem, Owner City Electronics Haier Store, Khanewal, Motorway, M4 Toll Plaza handed over beautiful umbrellas to representatives of Motorway Police Inspector Senior /Patrolling Officer Gulzar Hussain and Patrolling Officer Nausheen Yousaf. Bau Muhammad Naseem on this occasion said that for the past many years, Haier Pakistan has been promoting the spirit of goodwill and good human behaviour to the Motorway employees.

Umbrellas are given as a gift to protect us from the harsh weather. He said that this spirit is a torch for us and we support it.

He demanded that if Haier Pakistan provides more umbrellas for other parts of the Motorway, it will be easier for them to fulfill their duties. On this occasion, senior journalist Anjum Bashir Ahmad President Senior Working Journalist Forum District Press Club Khanewal, Qulzam Bashir Ahmad, Sohail Chaudhry and Shujaat Shafaat Kamboh are also present.