MUZAFARGARH - Police claimed to have arrested a Inter-provincial drug peddler gang member and recovered 11 kilogram hashish from his possession.

SHO City Kot Addu Nasir Abbasi along with his team raided and arrested Inter-provincial drug peddler gang member named Tariq and recovered 11 kilogramme hashish from his possession.

The accused was going to supply the drugs into the market. DPO Syed Hussnain Haider hailed the efforts of police team.