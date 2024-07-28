Politics of victimisation must end, says CM Murad

SUJAWAL - “We have to fulfill the needs of the people of Sindh, as it is the vision of the Pakistan People’s Party,” said Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah while talking to local reporters in Raj Malik village, district Sujawal, on Saturday.

The Chief Minister of Sindh visited Raj Malik to offer condolences to District Council Chairman Danish Khan Malkani on the demise of his father, veteran politician Raees Ghulam Qadir Malkani, who passed away in Karachi late Wednesday night.

“The provincial government, as well as the federal government, is taking the issue of prolonged power outages seriously,” claimed Murad Ali Shah. “President Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari are committed to resolving this issue, and they have issued special directives to work on the solar energy project.”

Recalling the contributions of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto to deal with the electricity crisis, he said, “The former PM launched a private sector policy to address the electricity crisis, which was later followed by countries like Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.” “It has been quite unfortunate that the previous governments have not chalked out effective strategies to resolve this issue once and for all,” he mentioned, adding that the capacity in Sindh is 40,000 megawatts, while its need is 20 to 22 thousand megawatts.

During the media talk, the provincial chief executive advised PTI to avoid creating political chaos in the country. “Despite some reservations, we wholeheartedly accepted the decisions of the Supreme Court; now the members of PTI should choose the right path.”

“The trend of political victimisation was started by the PTI Government; we still remember the way Asif Ali Zardari, Fariyal Talpur, and other leaders of PTI and PML-N were victimised by them,” recalled the CM, adding that they wanted PTI to come up as a complete political party.

He underscored the importance of the oath taken by an assembly member, saying, “Defending the constitution is equal to defending the country.” The PTI leadership wanted to hold talks with the establishment, which was a positive move. CM praised the role of Ghulam Qadir Malkani in the politics of Sindh and said that his death has left a vacuum in the politics of Sindh. During the visit, he was accompanied by provincial ministers Riaz Shah Shirazi, Fariyal Talpur, Jam Khan Shoro, Shafqat Shah Shirazi, among others.