President Zardari’s birthday celebrated by PLF

LARKANA - To mark celebrate the 69th birthday of President Asif Ali Zardari, a cake cutting ceremony was organized by People’s Lawyers Forum on Saturday. Held in the bar room of District Bar Association Larkana, the ceremony was participated by General Secretary of People’s Lawyers Forum Sindh, Senior Advocate Inayatullah Moreo, Advocate Ali Nawaz Ghangharu, Deputy Mayor Advocate Muhammad Amin Sheikh, Former DIG Narcotics Advocate Muhammad Riyaz, Toqeer Fatima Bhutto, Advocate Akhtar Begum, Advocate Raveena Dhamraha, Advocate Reshma Jatoi, Advocate Zahida, Advocate Sarksha Kumari and other lawyers. Speaking on the occasion, the lawyer leaders said that PPP Co-Chairman and President Asif Ali Zardari’s services for the country and democracy are praiseworthy. With his son PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he is trying to complete the mission to promote democracy. They hoped that Pakistan People’s Party will continue to play its important role in the development and prosperity of the country