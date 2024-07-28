Protest in Gwadar amid at sabotaging CPEC: Balochistan govt

QUETTA - Spokesperson of Balochistan government Shahid Rind on Saturday said that the intentions behind the demonstration in Gwadar to sabotage the second phase of CPEC. In a statement issued here, the spokesperson said that the government has been invited Baloch Yakjehti Committee to sort out the issues through dialogue and extended the offers again for setting on table. He said that women members of assembly have called the BYC to set on table and hold dialogues to find out a solution to the issue. The spokesperson said that no one is above the law, action will be taken against those who will try to disturb the peace of the province. Bugti said that holding a peaceful protest is the right of every one and the government would also facilitate the protest if it held peacefully, but would not allow anyone to take the law in their hands.