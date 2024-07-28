Protesting JI rejects talks with govt, demands release of workers as sit-in continues

Interior minister holds phone talks with JI leader Baloch. JI workers will march towards Parliament House if demands not met: JI Ameer n Baloch says no talks before all of our arrested workers are released. JI spokesperson says our hundreds of workers arrested by Islamabad and Punjab Police.

ISLAMABAD/RAWALPINDI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Saturday rejected the government’s offer for talks while continuing its sit-in to protest against the rising cost of living in the country, saying there could be no negotiations before the release of its detained workers. Thousands of JI workers have camped in Rawalpindi’s historic Liaqat Bagh ground, demanding the government remove additional taxes imposed in the latest budget presented last month.

JI Ameer Naeemur Rehman has also warned that his party supporters would march towards Parliament House from Murree Road in the federal capital if demands were not met.

“The sit-in has been held at Zero Point and on the Murree Road,” Rehman said while addressing party supporters in Rawalpindi on Saturday, accusing the government of trying to provoke the protesters.

He vowed that the ongoing sit-in demonstrations would not end until their demands were met. “We will not go back without securing our rights,” he said and advised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif not to be complacent.

The JI leader stated that the protests and negotiations would continue simultaneously, and “if their demands are not met, they will march” to the Parliament House.

“Tomorrow [Sunday], we will transform this sit-in into a historic public gathering,” Rehman said and urged the protesters to bring their friends and family members to join the demonstration.

He called for accountability and reform in Pakistan. “These wolves cannot rule over Pakistan anymore,” he thundered, referring to the current political leadership. “They are sucking our blood.”

Rehman declared that the sit-in was “awakening the nation” and questioned whether the government could proceed without addressing the protesters’ demands.

“Can we go without curbing the IPPs [Independent Power Producers]?” he asked the cheering crowd. “Can we leave without abolishing taxes on flour, lentils, and children’s milk?”

The Jamaat-e-Islami leader asserted that people across Pakistan have pinned their hopes on this protest, and questioned whether the government can move forward without conceding to their demands.

“The government has blocked off Islamabad with containers on all sides,” Rehman said and vowed that the protesters would not leave until their objectives are met.

As JI continues to hold a sit-in at Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh, the government has made its first formal contact with the party to hold “serious talks” with them. Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi held a telephone conversation with JI Vice Emir Liaquat Baloch to discuss the party’s demands as it continues its demonstration against soaring inflation and exorbitant electricity bills.

JI chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman also called for a reduction in power tariffs recommended by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) amid soaring inflation, along with a review of Pakistan’s loss-making agreements with independent power producers (IPPs).

The government formed a three-member negotiating committee to engage with the JI leadership a day earlier when the party said hundreds of its workers had been arrested by law enforcement agencies.

“We have rejected the government’s three-member negotiation committee as it comprises irrelevant people,” Aamir Baloch, the party spokesperson, told reporters. “We will negotiate with the government only when all of our arrested workers are released.”

“Our 300 out of 1,100 workers were arrested by Islamabad and Punjab police,” he continued. “They are still in custody, so there is no point in starting negotiations at this stage.”

Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi spoke with JI deputy chief Liaqat Baloch on Saturday afternoon, assuring him that all the party’s legitimate demands would be met.

“No other official, or any minister, has contacted us so far for negotiations,” the JI spokesperson said.

He added the party would form its own negotiating team after the government constitutes a committee of “relevant ministers.”

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar announced the formation of the government’s negotiating team on Friday, saying it included him and two senior members of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party.

“We are ready for negotiations, but don’t disrupt public life,” he said during a news conference. “The government’s three-member committee will talk to you. Amir Muqam, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and I will negotiate with you. Whenever you express willingness, we are ready for the negotiations.”

Tarar did not respond to Arab News queries about JI’s rejection of the negotiating committee or if the government would constitute another one to talk with the party.

Meanwhile, the Rawalpindi district administration closed Murree Road, a main thoroughfare in the city, with shipping containers and deployed heavy contingents of security personnel around the sit-in site to avoid any untoward incident.

Earlier in the day, the JI chief addressed his party supporters at Liaqat Bagh, expressing his resolve to make the government accept the party’s demands. “If the government believes our sit-in will remain confined to Murree Road, this is its wishful thinking,” Naeem-ur-Rehman said. “If they do not reduce electricity bills, address the IPP issue and revoke tax slabs imposed on the salaried classes, then this sit-in will not remain limited here. It will spread to the entire country.”

The government on Friday managed to convince the party to shift its protest from the federal capital to the adjacent garrison city of Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information, Broadcasting, Culture and National Heritage Attaullah Tarar has hoped for a productive talk with the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) which has formed a committee to negotiate with the government’s delegation that arrived in the party’s sit-in at Liauqat Bagh.

According to a news statement issued late Saturday, the minister had arrived in the sit-in of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) at Liaquat Bagh along with a delegation of the government.

The minister and his delegation had held a meeting with JI Amir Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman in an amicable environment following which the JI announced a negotiation committee which would be headed by Liaquat Baloch of JI.

The government’s committee comprises of the minister for Information, Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam and PML-N Senior Leader Tariq Fazal. The administration of Rawalpindi including its Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, Regional Police Officer and others were also present on the occasion. Both sides agreed on a table talk to address the JI’s demands. The information minister, on the occasion, said the JI is a peaceful political party.