Sunday, July 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Punjab Govt introduces agricultural package of over Rs174b

Punjab Govt introduces agricultural package of over Rs174b
Web Desk
10:06 AM | July 28, 2024
National

Punjab government has introduced an agricultural package of over one hundred and seventy-four billion rupees to protect agri land from degradation.

Addressing a seminar in Multan, Punjab Minister for Agriculture Syed Muhammad Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had introduced the package the first time in Punjab's history under which a master plan for various cities has been prepared to protect agriculture land from degradation.

He affirmed the commitment to bringing innovation to agriculture under the guidance of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1722142313.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024