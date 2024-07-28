Punjab Govt introduces agricultural package of over Rs174b

Punjab government has introduced an agricultural package of over one hundred and seventy-four billion rupees to protect agri land from degradation.

Addressing a seminar in Multan, Punjab Minister for Agriculture Syed Muhammad Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had introduced the package the first time in Punjab's history under which a master plan for various cities has been prepared to protect agriculture land from degradation.

He affirmed the commitment to bringing innovation to agriculture under the guidance of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.