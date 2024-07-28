Sunday, July 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Rotary Club and Pak Green Foundation launch massive plantation drive in Mirpurkhas

APP
July 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

MIRPURKHAS   -   Rotary Club Mirpurkhas Central, in collaboration with Pak Green Foundation, kicked off a plantation drive at the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Sports Complex (PCB Ground) on Saturday. Led by Mayor Abdul Rauf Ghori, Director Planning Miss Iram, and other dignitaries, the campaign saw the planting of numerous saplings, marking the beginning of a year-long initiative to beautify and protect the environment. Speakers emphasized the crucial role plants play in maintaining a pleasant and healthy environment, urging everyone to take responsibility for nurturing the saplings and ensuring their growth into mighty trees. The occasion also witnessed the first introductory meeting of the Rotary Club of Mirpurkhas Central, where members outlined plans for a range of projects, including establishing green clubs in schools, providing clean drinking water and creating a model village for rain victims.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1722053660.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024