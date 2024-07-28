Rotary Club and Pak Green Foundation launch massive plantation drive in Mirpurkhas

MIRPURKHAS - Rotary Club Mirpurkhas Central, in collaboration with Pak Green Foundation, kicked off a plantation drive at the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Sports Complex (PCB Ground) on Saturday. Led by Mayor Abdul Rauf Ghori, Director Planning Miss Iram, and other dignitaries, the campaign saw the planting of numerous saplings, marking the beginning of a year-long initiative to beautify and protect the environment. Speakers emphasized the crucial role plants play in maintaining a pleasant and healthy environment, urging everyone to take responsibility for nurturing the saplings and ensuring their growth into mighty trees. The occasion also witnessed the first introductory meeting of the Rotary Club of Mirpurkhas Central, where members outlined plans for a range of projects, including establishing green clubs in schools, providing clean drinking water and creating a model village for rain victims.