Rs. 172.5m spent on treatment of 1,300 special children

LAHORE   -   Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that more than Rs. 172.5 million have been spent on treatment of 1,300 children under ‘Humare Phool Project’.  He said 582 children suffering from cerebral palsy were given 10,000 per month, a total of  Rs. 7 1.4m were spent on cochlear implant surgeries of 20 hearing-impaired children.

 As many as 173 children were provided with more than Rs 10 million for hearing aids and treatment support. More than Rs. 20 million were given to 186 children for treatment of various serious diseases. More than Rs. 6 million were given to parents of 25 children for major surgeries including heart and kidney etc.

As many as 150 special children were provided wheelchairs for easy mobility, while 152 children, affected by thalassaemia were given Rs. 15,000 per month, a total of more than Rs. 31.7 million were spent for the purpose.

The IGP said police force was a family, more measures were being taken for the best healthcare of children of the family.

