Stern action to be taken over price violation, says Commissioner

SARGODHA - Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti has emphasized the importance of strict enforcement of the Price Control Act in the division. Addressing a review meeting on price control held at his office on Saturday, Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti urged price control magistrates to actively monitor markets and ensure that consumers feel secure about the state’s commitment to protecting their rights. He directed officials to focus on both urban and rural areas, including towns, to ensure that price control measures are effectively implemented. The Commissioner warned that stern action would be taken against shopkeepers found violating price control laws. He also instructed officials to ensure the timely provision of auction reports and price lists to shopkeepers in markets. Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti also emphasized the importance of closely monitoring the supply and demand of essential commodities. Deputy commissioners have been tasked with monitoring the performance of each price control magistrate.

Four held with drugs, arms

District police arrested five criminals with drugs from various parts of the district here on Saturday. According to a spokesperson, police raided localities and netted Nadeem, Kamran, Riaz, Farooq and Aslam and recovered 1 kg hashish, three pistols and 20 liters of liquor from their possession.

Motorcyclist hit to death

A motorcyclist died in a road accident in Johrabad police limits on Saturday. Police sources said that Shoukat Ali was riding a motorcycle when a speeding car coming from the opposite direction hit him near College Chowk. He died on the spot. Police registered a case against the car driver.