The Challenge Ahead

US Senator Marco Rubio has proposed a bill to enhance defense cooperation with India, enabling India to benefit from technology transfers similar to those enjoyed by the US’s closest defense partners—South Korea, the Philippines, Australia, and Japan. The US’s interest in containing China takes precedence over other foreign policy concerns, making India a strategically positioned ally. Shared adversarial views on China and India’s desire to upgrade its military capabilities make it an attractive security partner for the US.

However, India’s longstanding strategic friendship with China and its historical ties with Russia complicate matters. India often abstains from pro-Ukraine votes at the United Nations and positions itself as a leader of the Global South within BRICS. These factors make India less predictable and trustworthy in the eyes of the US.

Even if the US Congress agrees to bolster defense cooperation with India, there is no guarantee that India will protect US interests when needed. Nonetheless, the US has maintained a cautious security partnership with India. If Marco Rubio’s bill passes, India’s military capabilities will significantly increase in the coming years. Pakistan must closely monitor these developments, as US-India interests intertwine and the latter may provide diplomatic cover for India’s actions in Jammu & Kashmir. With advanced weaponry, India might be more tempted to act aggressively.

Pakistan’s long-term strategy must consider these developments. What will its approach be if India gains US support? Will another arms race ensue? What are Pakistan’s options, and how will it secure itself?