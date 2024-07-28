Three shot dead over marriage dispute

LARKANA - Armed men gunned down three members of a family over marriage dispute and fled the scene, police said on Saturday. According to details, the members of Korkani and Jakhrani community of Larkana were in dispute over marriage issue. The culprits belonging to one group barged into house of second group and opened indiscriminate fire at them. As a result of firing two real brothers Ghulam Fariq, Mohabbat and five-year-old Waseem, son of one brother were killed on the spot. The culprits fled the scene after committing triple murder. Heavy contingent of police reached the scene after getting the information and shifted the bodies to hospital for postmortem. The police registered a case against the murderers and started raids for their arrest.