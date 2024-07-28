Sunday, July 28, 2024
Throw and Grow: PTC and CDA join forces to enhance Margalla hills’ greenery

July 28, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Pakistan Tobacco Company (PTC) Limited and the Capital Development Authority (CDA) have launched a collaborative initiative, ‘Throw and Grow’, to promote the greenery of Islamabad’s iconic Margalla hills. This campaign aims to engage hikers and visitors in contributing to the region’s ecological growth. At the entrance points of Trail 3 and Trail 5, stalls offering seedballs made from native species like Sukhchain, Pine and others, have been set up where staff will guide participants on how to disperse the seedballs as they hike, taking advantage of the favorable Monsoon season for rapid germination.

PTC has a proven track record of community-focused activities. It operates six nurseries across Pakistan, with two in Islamabad. It has planted and distributed over 150 million saplings since 1981 through its afforestation program. This year, PTC aims to donate and plant over 2.5 million saplings across Pakistan to support afforestation efforts. Pakistan Tobacco Company continues to encourage people from all sections of the society to join the ‘Throw and Grow’ movement and contribute to the Margalla hills’ beauty and biodiversity.

