Top seeds shine in JK PSA Satellite Series Squash Championship 2024

LAHORE - The first round of the Jahangir Khan PSA Satellite Series Squash Championship 2024 kicked off on Saturday at the PN Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex in Karachi, featuring thrilling matches that set the tone for the rest of the tournament. In the opening round, top seed Saeed Saddam ul Haq edged out Shahzad in a closely contested match, winning 11/8, 8/11, 11/7, 11/5 in 36 minutes. Other notable winners included Sikander Khan, Muhammad Babar, Fahad Sharif, Sakhi Ullah Khan, Hurraira Khan, Varun Asif, Abdullah Butt, Anas Ali Shah, Azan Khalil, Hassan Pracha, Zain Anwer, Shahab Khan, Shayan Khan, Cavish Farrukh, and Abdul Basit. The 2nd round and quarterfinals are scheduled to take place on Sunday at 10 am. In the first round matches, Saeed Saddam ul Haq beat Shahzad 11/8, 8/11, 11/7, 11/5 (36 mins), Sikander Khan beat Kamran Khan 3-0 (22 mins), Muhammad Babar beat Fawad Hussain 3-1 (37 mins), Fahad Sharif beat Hikmat Yar Khan 3-2 (52 mins), Sakhi Ullah Khan beat Kumail Tariq 3-0 (22 mins), Hurraira Khan beat Ch Nasir 3-0 (20 mins), Varun Asif beat Muhammad Ishaq 3-1 (20 mins). Abdullah Butt beat Naveed Rehman 3-1 (35 mins), Anas Ali Shah beat M Ali 3-0 (18 mins), Azan Khalil beat Shahzad Khan 3-0 (26 mins), Hassan Pracha beat Muhammad Fawad 3-0 (19 mins), Zain Anwer beat Muhammad Ahmed 3-2 (38 mins), Shahab Khan beat Muhammad Zaman 3-2 (43 mins), Shayan Khan beat Haji Nawab Khan 3-0 (20 mins), Cavish Farrukh beat Kashi Khan 3-0 (19 mins) and Abdul Basit beat Zuhaib Khan 3-0 (21 mins).

This championship marks the second PSA Satellite event of the year, providing a crucial platform for lower-ranked players to enhance their rankings. The competition, which offers a total prize money of $1,000 and aims to foster the growth of squash in the region, will span three days, culminating in the final round on Monday.

Jahangir Khan, renowned for his unparalleled contribution to the sport, expressed his vision for the tournament: “Our goal is to promote squash in Karachi and provide opportunities for emerging players to improve their rankings by competing in PSA Satellite events.”

The organizers extended their gratitude to the sponsors, especially the Friends of Pakistan Squash, for their support in making this event possible. Their contributions are vital in promoting the sport and nurturing new talent in Karachi.