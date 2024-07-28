Tributes paid to Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed

GUJAR KHAN - Captain Raja Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed, the first recipient of Nishan-i-Haider, was paid tributes by the nation on his 76th martyrdom anniversary on Saturday. A ceremony was also held in his native village Singhori in Gujar Khan to commemorate his sacrifice. He received the Nishan-e-Haider for sacrificing his life during the Pakistan-India war in 1948. According to the sources, a ceremony took place at his monument in his hometown, with a significant turnout of army personnel and residents from Gujar Khan tehsil. An active contingent of the Punjab Regiment paid tribute to the monument by presenting a guard of honour and placing a floral wreath on behalf of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Shaif also highlighted the courageous and brave actions of Captain Sarwar Shaheed. Capt. Sarwar Shaheed’s unwavering dedication to his motherland was evident as he prioritised its protection over his own life, the PM said. The prime minister added that the selfless act of Capt. Sarwar serves as a timeless inspiration for future generations. The prime minister emphasised that the anniversary of Captain Sarwar Shaheed’s martyrdom serves as a poignant reminder to the entire nation of the immeasurable sacrifices made by our martyrs. According to him, the entire nation will always remember and honour the brave sacrifices made by the officers and men of the Pakistan Army in order to protect their country.

Similarly, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed her deep admiration for Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed. In her statement, the CM emphasised that Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed’s sacrifice in the defence of Pakistan will forever be remembered in history. According to her, the nation holds Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed in high regard and will always remember his sacrifice. The Chief Minister expressed that Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed’s memory will be eternal, emphasising that the brave individuals who sacrificed their lives for the nation will forever remain alive in our hearts. At the ceremony, Major Raja Adeel Sarwar, the grandson of Captain Raja Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed expressed his deep pride in his grandfather and his unwavering dedication to the nation.