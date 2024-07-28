Two killed during robbery attempt in Mirpurkhas

MIRPURKHAS - Two persons including an uncle and his nephew were killed while resisting a robbery attempt in the Kot Ghulam Muhammad area of Mirpurkhas, Sindh.

According to a private news channel’s report on Saturday, the incident happened when six suspects entered the house and opened fire when the victims tried to resist. As a result, two people were injured who later succumbed to wounds in the hospital.

Police officials said that three of the suspects have been arrested while search for others was underway.