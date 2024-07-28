Sunday, July 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Two killed during robbery attempt in Mirpurkhas

APP
July 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

MIRPURKHAS   -   Two persons including an uncle and his nephew were killed while resisting a robbery attempt in the Kot Ghulam Muhammad area of Mirpurkhas, Sindh.

According to a private news channel’s report on Saturday, the incident happened when six suspects entered the house and opened fire when the victims tried to resist. As a result, two people were injured who later succumbed to wounds in the hospital.

Police officials said that three of the suspects have been arrested while search for others was underway.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1722053660.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024