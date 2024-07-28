Two robbers killed in police encounter, two injured in firing of dacoits

KARACHI - Two robbers were killed in exchange of fire with police while two including a cop were injured in different localities of Karachi. The citizens held a robber. According to details, a three-member gang of robber was engaged in looting citizens in Industrial Area New Karachi when police reached the scene. An exchange of fire took place in which two robbers were killed while their third cohort managed to escape. A cop was also injured in fire exchange. Robbers shot injured 17-year-old Abdullah over resistance during a robbery in Baldia Town area. The citizens held a robber in Site area and handed him to police after sound thrash.

The bodies and injured of all incidents were shifted to different hospitals and police after registering separate cases at respective police stations started investigations.