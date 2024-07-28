Unfounded Disagreement

Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Ali Amin Gandapur, has repeatedly acted as if KP is an independent entity separate from the federal government. His rhetoric and tone are dangerously divisive. Since the decision of Operation Azm-e-Istehkam, Gandapur has repeatedly stated that KP will not support it, blatantly disregarding his oath of office. Security decisions fall under federal jurisdiction, and provinces are required to comply with and facilitate these measures.

Instead of fulfilling its responsibilities, the KP government is fueling ethnic tensions, indirectly satisfying the aspirations of Pashtun ethnonationalists in Afghanistan. Provinces and the central government are administrative units of a sovereign state, and all governments must serve the state. The KP government’s current stance is more than a political disagreement; it is inciting chaos through stubbornness and a refusal to negotiate.

Gandapur’s comments are inflammatory, benefiting those who have historically weaponized Pashtun nationalism for anti-state purposes. The Pashtun belt along the Afghanistan border has suffered significant losses from terrorism and counter-terrorism efforts, but this is not an ethnic issue. While many affected by terrorism are Pashtun, terrorism itself is not confined to any religion or ethnicity. Anyone who suggests otherwise is doing a disservice to the nation.

The KP government needs to reconsider its stance and bring its reservations to the table instead of maliciously undermining Pakistan’s core security interests.