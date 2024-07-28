Sunday, July 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Woman 'commits suicide' over inflated electricity bill

Woman 'commits suicide' over inflated electricity bill
Web Desk
8:21 PM | July 28, 2024
National

A woman allegedly committed suicide over the inflated electricity bill on Sunday.

According to the CCTV footage available with Dunya News, a woman can be seen jumping into a drain, resulting in ending her life. A rescue operation is ongoing to find the body. The deceased was identified as Razia Bibi, who committed suicide after paying the electricity bill.

According to the family, Razia Bibi was ill and undergoing treatment. The money available at home was used to pay the electricity bill.

Police started a probe into the matter.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1722142313.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024