Ambassador Munir Akram highlights Kashmiris’ freedom struggle in Eid message

UNITED NATIONS - Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Munir Akram, has greeted the UN community and Muslim citizens on Eid-ul-Azha, while paying tributes to the “heroic” struggle of the Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination. In a message on the occa­sion of Eid-ul Azha, which is being celebrated in the US on June 28, he said: “On this auspicious occasion it is appropriate to manifest in accordance with the im­mutable principles of Islam, our support and solidar­ity for all those people confronted by misfortune and oppression; by war and pestilence; by exploitation and foreign occupation.” “May this Eid bring peace and prosperity to our heroic brothers and sisters in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir who are making enormous sacrifices to secure their free­dom and the self-determination,” he added.