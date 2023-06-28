Arafat sermon calls on Muslims to unite

MOUNT ARAFAT - Sheikh Dr Yousef bin Mohammad Saeed de­livered the sermon at the Masjid-e-Nimra on the occasion of Hajj 2023. Addressing the sermon, he said: "All praise be to Allah Al­mighty. Allah ordains all Muslims to stay unit­ed and avoid discord [in their dealings]." He also urged the Mus­lims all over the world to shun differences and have faith in the High­er Power. The Allah Al­mighty ordained peo­ple to solve their issues through the glorious Quran, he said.

Earlier, hundreds of thousands of Muslim pilgrims crowded Saudi Arabia's Mount Arafat on Tuesday, the climax of a potentially record-breaking Hajj pilgrimage held in fierce summer heat. As dawn broke, groups of worship­pers recited the Quranic verses on the rocky rise, where the Prophet Moham­med (Peace be upon Him) is believed to have given his final sermon.

The ritual is the high point of the an­nual pilgrimage, one of the five pillars of Islam, that officials say could be the biggest on record after three years of Covid restrictions.

More than 2.5 million pilgrims are expected to join the Hajj, one of the world’s largest religious gatherings and a source of legitimacy for the oil-rich country’s royal rulers.

Temperatures soared to 46 degrees Celsius (113 Fahrenheit) on Monday as robed worshippers shielded by um­brellas journeyed from Makkah to Mina, where they slept in a giant tent­ed city before the rites at Mount Arafat.

Egyptian schoolteacher Tasneem Gamal said she was emotionally over­whelmed to arrive at Arafat, whose rit­uals are a compulsory part of the pil­grimage.

“I cannot describe my feelings, I am living a great joy,” the 35-year-old woman said. Gamal is perform­ing the Hajj without a male guardian, a requirement that was shelved by the Saudi authorities until 2021.

This year, a maximum age limit has also been removed, giving thousands of elderly the chance to attend.

Tuesday provides the biggest phys­ical challenge, as pilgrims will spend hours praying and reciting the Koran on Mount Arafat and in the surround­ing area amid high temperatures.

Unlike Makkah, dotted with ho­tels and malls, and the tents of Mina, air-conditioned shelter is scarce.

As helicopters buzzed overhead, en­try roads were packed with worship­pers. Thousands of health workers were on alert for cases of heat stroke and exhaustion.

The heat risk will be highest from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm, when outdoor labour is banned in Saudi Arabia be­tween June and September to protect workers.

After sunset, pilgrims will travel the short distance to Muzdalifah, halfway between Arafat and Mina, to sleep in the open air.

The following day, they will gather pebbles and hurl them at three giant concrete walls in the symbolic “ston­ing of the devil” ritual.

The last stop is back at Makkah’s Grand Mosque, where they will per­form a final circumambulation of the Kaaba, the giant black cube that Mus­lims worldwide pray towards each day.

Heat is not the only risk at Hajj, which has seen multiple crises over the years, including militant attacks and deadly fires.

In 2015, a stampede killed up to 2,300 people. There have been no ma­jor incidents since.

Before heading to Arafat, American engineer Ahmed Ahmadine said he felt “blessed” to be able to take part in the pilgrimage.

“I try to focus on praying for my fam­ily and friends,” said the 37-year-old.

“This is an opportunity that will not be repeated.”