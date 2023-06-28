At UN, Pakistan calls for protecting suffering people of Indian-occupied Kashmir, Palestine

UNITED NATIONS - Pakistan has urged the advocates of the concept of ‘responsibility to pro­tect’, or R2P, to apply it to safeguard the oppressed people of occupied Palestine and Indian-occupied Jam­mu and Kashmir.

“Apart from its abuse, the con­cept of R2P has also led to the criti­cism that some powerful states have failed to invoke R2P by showing hesi­tancy, either in condemning the mas­sive human rights violations commit­ted by so-called ‘strategic allies’ or by holding them accountable in the Se­curity Council,” Ambassador Aamir Khan, deputy permanent representa­tive of Pakistan to the UN, told the UN General Assembly on Monday.

Speaking in a debate on the re­sponsibility to protect and the pre­vention of genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity, the Pakistani envoy said for more than 7 decades, India had, denied the right of self-determina­tion to the Kashmiri people, in vio­lation of multiple resolutions of the Security Council, prescribing a free and fair plebiscite.

India, he said, had deployed 900,000 troops, resorted to extra-judicial kill­ings; forced abductions; collective punishments; and the incarceration of the entire political leadership of the All Parties Hurriyet Conference (APHC). To this end, he said Pakistan had circulated a dossier with the ev­idence of 3,432 war crimes, commit­ted by India’s officials in Jammu and Kashmir, while adding that Muslims’ persecution had become a ‘routine norm’ for India.

On Saturday, during a visit of Indi­an Home Minister Amit Shah to Jam­mu and Kashmir, Ambassador Aamir Khan said that Indian Army person­nel stormed into a Mosque in Pulwa­ma district of south Kashmir while Muslims were offering prayers and forced Muslims to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ against their will.

Noticing this dangerous trend, Pro­fessor Gregory Stanton, the founder of Genocide Watch, has warned that a genocide of Muslims could very well happen in India, it was pointed out.

“The International community, specially the advocates of R2P con­cept, must carefully analyze the dev­astating human rights situation that is transpiring in India as well as the occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” the Pakistani envoy said.

(The concept of R2P rests upon three pillars: the responsibility of each State to protect its populations; the responsibility of the internation­al community to assist States in pro­tecting their populations; and the responsibility of the international community to protect when a State is manifestly failing to protect its populations.)

Aamir Khan said under the terms of R2P concept, the internation­al community was expected to pro­tect those in danger, but its selec­tive application -- driven by double standards and geopolitical consider­ations, undermined its credibility as a genuine humanitarian doctrine.