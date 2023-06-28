ATC extends interim bail of Imran Khan in May-9 vandalism cases

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chair­man Imran Khan in three different cases related to the May 9 riots, including Jinnah House attack case, till July 7. ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad But­tar conducted the proceed­ings on the bail petitions of the PTI chairman. Imran Khan along with his counsel also appeared during pro­ceedings and got his atten­dance marked. The Sarwar Road police, Gulberg police and Shadman Town police had registered three differ­ent cases against PTI leaders and workers in connection with May 9 riots after arrest of party chairman. The cases had been registered under sections of Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 of Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997. Mean­while, court also extended interim bail of the PTI chair­man till July 7 in another two cases lodged against PTI leadership and workers for Zaman Park vandalism. Racecourse Police had regis­tered cases against PTI chief and other party leaders and workers on charges of at­tacking police teams and burning official property and vehicles outside his Za­man Park residence.