ATC sends Dr Yasmin Rashid to jail on judicial remand 

LAHORE - An an­ti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday sent Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid to jail on 14-day judicial remand in a May-9 van­dalism case. Earlier, Dr Yasmin Rashid was produced before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan on being summoned. The investi­gation officer submitted that Dr Yasmin Rashid was involved in setting police vehicles on fire near Rahat Bakery in canton­ment area. He pleaded with the court to grant her physical re­mand for investigation. Howev­er, the defence counsel opposed the remand plea. The court, af­ter hearing arguments of the parties, turned down request for physical remand and sent Dr Yasmin Rashid to jail on 14-day judicial remand in the case. The Sarwar Road police had regis­tered a case against PTI leaders and workers for setting vehicles on fire in the cantonment area.

It is pertinent to mention here that Dr Yasmin Rashid was on judicial remand in other cases and she was produced before the court from jail.