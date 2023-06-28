Balochistan home minister takes notice of Harnai-Mangi Dam incident

QUETTA - Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Longove took notice of the incident near Harnai Mangi Dam and directed the relevant authorities to report the incident within 24 hours. He also ordered to inform the authorities con­cerned about the progress made so far.

Mir Ziaullah Longove said that legal action would be taken against those who were negligent in the incident and the authorities concerned should form teams for the immediate arrest of the accused. He said those accused involved tragedy of Harnai should be arrested and punished, while the delivery of justice to the transport owners should be ensured on a priority basis.

The Minister further said that the district ad­ministration also issued orders to take strict measures to prevent such incidents in future and prevention of such incidents should be ensured. However, unknown armed men intercepted a few trucks carrying coals from Harani and torched them near Mangi Dam and fled from the scene. Further investigation was underway.